‘I think I’ve finally cooked enough:’ Frankfort’s oldest restaurant up for sale

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort’s oldest restaurant, the White Light Diner, famous for burgers, cajun and creole cuisine, is up for sale.

The restaurant has been open at the Bridge Street location since 1929, but the owner said he’s looking for the right person to take over.

Rick Paul bought the restaurant in the 90s and with the help from his daughter Hannah, it’s become more than just a breakfast and lunch spot—it’s a home.

“I’ve been cooking for 50 years. I think I’ve finally cooked enough,” Paul said.

The diner has had its highs and lows. Its big break was when it premiered on the show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

“About 13 years ago Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives came from the Food Network and seriously changed the business. Guy Fieri was great. We had a really good time,” Paul said.

The pandemic, like for many restaurants, was really hard on them, but business had slowly recovered. Paul said he’ll miss the customers the most.

“The customers are delightful. What you run into regardless of religion or politics, you run into some delightful people,” Paul said.

He’s even served people like Sam Shepard, Don McLean and Don Henley. Everything in the scratch kitchen is pure and local, just how he envisioned it to be, and how he hopes it stays.

“I wouldn’t sell it to anybody that wouldn’t fit the place. Some of that stuff has been in there for 70 years,” Paul said.

Paul said with his daughter running the place, he is in no rush to sell.

“If you have the interest, the dedication, and the money to continue on a tradition that’s well-established in this community, give me a call,” Paul said.

As of now, there is still no current price listed for the restaurant.

