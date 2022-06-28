Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heat will be back soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will run below normal for a couple of days. The heat starts building again by the end of the week.

You will find the comfortable air will be with us again today. Let’s clear something up with these temperatures, it will still be pretty warm out there! It just won’t be as warm as normal. Highs probably reach the low to a few mid-80s. Very typical to be at that level for this part of Summer.

We’ll begin to heat up to normal levels on Wednesday. Most will come in just shy of those average daytime highs. We need those numbers to reach 86 degrees to hit the normal mark. Throw in a little humidity and we have another basic Summer’s day. Heat Index values will run around the low to mid-90s.

The holiday weekend looks active. Rounds of showers & storms will roll into the region. I don’t think it rains every second of the weekend, but there will be plenty of chances coming our way. You can expect those chances to increase beginning Saturday. We actually get some scattered stuff on Thursday & Friday, but the best chances will not be here until the weekend.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.