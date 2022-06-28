Kentucky horse owner works with neighbors to limit fireworks

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - When most of us think Fourth of July we think fireworks. However, most of us don’t think about how those fireworks affect horses.

Years ago, Picasso started having what his owners called episodes when he got scared, often by fireworks. He was diagnosed with epilepsy and they realized the episodes were actually seizures.

Fourth of July celebrations aren’t always a one-day affair in many neighborhoods. In Picasso’s, fireworks went off for days surrounding the holiday. Not knowing when exactly fireworks would be set off made it difficult for Picasso’s owner, Kris Stibs, to keep him safe.

Stibs came up with a solution, one involving Coca-Cola. Each year, she and her daughter print out letters explaining Picasso’s situation and pass them out to the neighbors, along with a Coke.

Stibs explained that living in the horse capital of the world, chances are most people live near horses.

She hopes people will reach out to their neighbors with horses and other animals ahead of the fourth this year to have a conversation about any fireworks they’ll be setting off.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.