Kentucky State University names new interim president

Dr. Ronald A. Johnson will begin his appointment on July 1.
Dr. Ronald A. Johnson will begin his appointment on July 1.(Kentucky State University)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State University has a new interim president.

Dr. Ronald A. Johnson will begin his appointment on July 1. He’s the former president of Clark Atlanta University.

The Board of Regents chair said Johnson would provide leadership at a critical time.

The former president resigned last year. The school has been dealing with serious financial problems.

Last year, university leaders told state lawmakers that it needed emergency funding to stay open.

