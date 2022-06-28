Advertisement

Ky. woman accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Maritza Caban, of Lancaster, has been...
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Maritza Caban, of Lancaster, has been indicted by a grand jury on a theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but less than $1,000,000 charge.(Franklin Co. Regional Jail)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky woman is accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Maritza Caban, of Lancaster, has been indicted by a grand jury on a theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but less than $1,000,000 charge.

According to the sheriff’s office, Caban is accused of scheduling home repairs/remodeling for potential clients and never performing the job or starting the jobs and not completing them.

In one instance, the sheriff’s office Caban took $120,000 from a Franklin County resident for a home renovation and never finished the work.

We’re told Caban was operating in the area under the name of CTC Construction or under her name as a contractor. Anyone who believes they are a victim should contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 875-8740.

Deputies recommend if you are hiring someone for home renovations, you should only ever pay a deposit upfront. Never accept less than a contract on paper with handwritten signatures and witnessed by a third party.

