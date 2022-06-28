Advertisement

Lexington doula fears abortion ruling will put some women in danger

We spoke to one doula who is worried for women who don’t have many options following the Supreme Court’s historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A doula helps women manage their pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum period. We spoke to one doula who is worried for women who don’t have many options following the Supreme Court’s historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Like many in this country, Anihhya Trumbo is still grappling with the SCOTUS decision.

“I am very concerned,” Trumbo said.

As a doula, Trumbo provides support for pregnant women. She’s even driven those who wanted to terminate their pregnancies to Kentucky’s abortion clinics in Louisville.

“I’m the friend that’s there that’s not going to judge you,” Trumbo said.

The Supreme Court was met with mixed reaction. Governor Andy Beshear called Kentucky’s trigger law extreme, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the law respects unborn life.

MORE >> ACLU files lawsuit to block Kentucky abortion ban

Though for Trumbo, all she can think about are her clients, like women, she said, who come from abusive relationships. Some are young, and some have multiple children and do not want another. Some have been raped.

“I wouldn’t want anybody to go through that, deal with a rape and then have a baby from it and you can’t do anything about it. That is so unfortunate,” Trumbo said.

With abortions now banned in Kentucky, she’s afraid women will look for other alternatives, ones that are unsafe and potentially life-threatening.

“I’ve seen the pictures on Facebook saying, ‘hold on to your wires hangers because that was a method that was used way back when,’” Trumbo said.

And some of us are familiar with stories of back-alley abortionists.

“Just walking past on the street, you might not know who they are, but they exist,” Trumbo said.

As for now, Trumbo is focused on helping her clients the best she can, willing to travel with them to states where abortions are legal or help them explore the option of adoption.

“You’re not in your corner. We’re going to do whatever we can to get you the help that you need,” Trumbo said.

