Lexington man says he ran interstate prostitution business for decades

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man admitted to running a prostitution business for more than two decades.

According to the Herald Leader, 56-year-old Michael Comberger said he ran the business from 1998 to April 2021. He has been in jail since his arrest in April 2020.

The business was called Fantasys Escort Service and provided commercial sex services in Kentucky and other states.

Comberger pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate U.S. law and taking women across state lines for prostitution. His plea includes a five-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.