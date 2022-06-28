LFCHD to begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is set to begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations to young children.

Starting Wednesday, June 29, the Moderna vaccine for ages 6 months-5 years will be available for free by same-day appointment at LFCHD’s Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike.

The health department says parents are strongly encouraged to have their infants and young children vaccinated. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. A second dose will be given after four weeks; you must call to schedule at that time.

COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5 and older are also still available on the same days.

