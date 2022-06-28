Advertisement

Report: Man found dead in Bryan Station Inn accused of Cincinnati murder

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve learned new information about a man found dead by police in Lexington after a standoff.

According to our sister station in Cincinnati, 70-year-old Michael Mueller shot and killed his 66-year-old brother in the Deer Park area last week.

Deer Park police said Mueller was on the run, and police eventually caught up to him here in Lexington at the Bryan Station Inn. They said he shot and killed himself.

Cincinnati police said they recovered a small arsenal of firearms when they searched Mueller’s home, finding 52 weapons, all loaded.

