Rhyne Howard named to WNBA All-Star Game roster

Rhyne Howard with the Atlanta Dream.
Rhyne Howard with the Atlanta Dream.(WKYT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WYMT) - It took Rhyne Howard less than two months in the pros to become an all-star.

The Atlanta Dream announced on Twitter Tuesday that the Howard, former Wildcat and WNBA’s top overall pick, has been named to the WNBA All-Star Game roster.

In only 18 games this season, Howard is averaging 16.2 points per game, including five 20+ point performances.

The WNBA All-Star Game will be played on July 10 in Chicago. Tip is set for 1 p.m. on ABC.

