Rhyne Howard named to WNBA All-Star Game roster

ATLANTA (WYMT) - It took Rhyne Howard less than two months in the pros to become an all-star.

The Atlanta Dream announced on Twitter Tuesday that the Howard, former Wildcat and WNBA’s top overall pick, has been named to the WNBA All-Star Game roster.

#1 Draft Pick➡️Rookie of the Month➡️𝐀𝐋𝐋-𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑‼️@howard_rhyne has become Atlanta's 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁-𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 Rookie named to the @WNBA All-Star roster. pic.twitter.com/2cyDRIIXLE — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) June 28, 2022

In only 18 games this season, Howard is averaging 16.2 points per game, including five 20+ point performances.

The WNBA All-Star Game will be played on July 10 in Chicago. Tip is set for 1 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.