Rhyne Howard named WNBA All-Star

Howard is the first rookie to be voted an all-star since 2018
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas...
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Atlanta won 66-59. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rhyne Howard has played just 18 games in her rookie season for the Atlanta Dream, but the former Kentucky Wildcat has already made her first WNBA All-Star game.

Howard is one of 12 All-Star reserves chosen by the league’s coaches for the WNBA All-Star game on July 10 at the Wintrust Center in Chicago.

The No. 1 overall pick by Atlanta is averaging a rookie-best 16.2 points per game for the Dream this season. Howard is the first rookie to be voted an all-star since 2018.

