Rhyne Howard named WNBA All-Star

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rhyne Howard has played just 18 games in her rookie season for the Atlanta Dream, but the former Kentucky Wildcat has already made her first WNBA All-Star game.

Howard is one of 12 All-Star reserves chosen by the league’s coaches for the WNBA All-Star game on July 10 at the Wintrust Center in Chicago.

The No. 1 overall pick by Atlanta is averaging a rookie-best 16.2 points per game for the Dream this season. Howard is the first rookie to be voted an all-star since 2018.

#1 Draft Pick➡️Rookie of the Month➡️𝐀𝐋𝐋-𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑‼️@howard_rhyne has become Atlanta's 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝-𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 Rookie named to the @WNBA All-Star roster. pic.twitter.com/22vsinq6zh — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) June 28, 2022

