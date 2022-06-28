Rhyne Howard named WNBA All-Star
Howard is the first rookie to be voted an all-star since 2018
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rhyne Howard has played just 18 games in her rookie season for the Atlanta Dream, but the former Kentucky Wildcat has already made her first WNBA All-Star game.
Howard is one of 12 All-Star reserves chosen by the league’s coaches for the WNBA All-Star game on July 10 at the Wintrust Center in Chicago.
The No. 1 overall pick by Atlanta is averaging a rookie-best 16.2 points per game for the Dream this season. Howard is the first rookie to be voted an all-star since 2018.
