Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Bill Bryant: BBQ beef biscuit sliders (June 28, 2022)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with Amber Kennoy and Bill Bryant (June 28, 2022)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/3761/bbq-beef-biscuit-sliders
BBQ BEEF BISCUIT SLIDERS
Biscuits. BBQ. Slaw. Oh my! This is one tasty combination of so many Southern classics.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 pounds)
- 1 cup hickory-flavored barbecue sauce, divided
- 1 tablespoon chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, seeded and minced
- 18 baked low-fat buttermilk biscuits (about 2 to 2-1/2-inch diameter), split
- 3/4 cup crushed corn tortilla chips or homemade tortilla strips
Slaw:
- 1-1/2 cups coleslaw mix
- 1 red pepper, seeds and stem removed, cut into small dice
- 1/2 cup green onions, cut in thin,1-inch strips
- 1/3 cup coleslaw dressing
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- Salt and pepper
COOKING:
- Combine barbecue sauce and chipotle peppers; reserve 3/4 cup sauce mixture. Brush some of remaining sauce mixture onto all sides of beef Tri-Tip Roast.
- Place roast on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill. Grill; covered 25 to 35 minutes for medium rare (135°F) to medium (150°F) doneness, basting roast with remaining sauce while grilling and turning occasionally.
Cook’s Tip: To prepare roast in the oven, preheat oven to 425°F. Brush sauce mixture onto all sides of roast. Place on rack in shallow roasting pan. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness. Baste roast with remaining sauce 10 minutes before finished roasting. Remove roast from oven and let stand as directed in step 4.
- To prepare Slaw, combine coleslaw mix, bell pepper, green onions, dressing and cilantro in medium bowl; toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)
- Carve roast across the grain into thin slices. Toss with reserved 3/4 cup sauce mixture.
- Evenly divide beef slices, coleslaw and tortillas among biscuits. Close sandwiches.
Cook’s Tip: To prepare homemade tortilla strips, preheat oven to 425°F. Cut tortillas in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch-wide strips. Place single layer on baking sheet. Spray tortilla strips lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Bake 6 to 8 minutes at 425°F or until lightly brown and crisp.
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
