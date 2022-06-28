Suspect in Richmond bank robbery arrested
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have arrested the suspect in a bank robbery in Richmond.
On April 29, police say a man walked into the People’s Bank & Trust on Brandy Lane off on Brandy Lane, near I-75 exit 90, and demanded money from an employee. He then left the bank with cash.
Police say they were able to develop 44-year-old Jeffery Pratt, of Cynthia, Ky., as the suspect through the investigation.
Police say Pratt was charged on Friday with robbery and is currently being held in the Bourbon County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.