Advertisement

WATCH: Lexington garbage truck bursts into flames

Lexington garbage truck bursts into flames
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington garbage truck caught fire Tuesday morning.

It happened on Opportunity Way, near Leestown Middle School.

Security video shows the moment it burst into flames. The fire starts small and then covers the truck.

When the firefighters went to put it out, it created lots of smoke. Fire officials say the fire was fueled by compressed natural gas. Firefighters used foam to help put.

We talked to the woman who witnessed it.

“It was really loud and scary because it just kept combusting more and you don’t know what’s inside the back of that garbage truck, either any flammable,” said Sheryl Dixon. “And, I mean, things just kept exploding in there and it was really loud.”

The truck sustained heavy fire damage, but the truck’s crew wasn’t hurt.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Horse Mania sculptures are being vandalized in downtown Lexington
Horse Mania sculptures vandalized in downtown Lexington
The coroner’s office told us Monday they are still waiting on the final autopsy report, but...
Preliminary autopsy report results for Sheriff Kevin Corman
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Jessamine Co. horse owner working with neighbors to limit fireworks to help her horse
Kentucky horse owner works with neighbors to limit fireworks
MGN Online
Lexington man says he ran interstate prostitution business for decades
Mercer County Superintendent Jason Booher says they have advertised an opening for an SRO since...
Some Ky. schools struggling to hire SROs as requirement deadline approaches
Starting Wednesday, June 29, the Moderna vaccine for ages 6 months-5 years will be available...
LFCHD to begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5