WATCH: Lexington garbage truck bursts into flames

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington garbage truck caught fire Tuesday morning.

It happened on Opportunity Way, near Leestown Middle School.

Security video shows the moment it burst into flames. The fire starts small and then covers the truck.

When the firefighters went to put it out, it created lots of smoke. Fire officials say the fire was fueled by compressed natural gas. Firefighters used foam to help put.

We talked to the woman who witnessed it.

“It was really loud and scary because it just kept combusting more and you don’t know what’s inside the back of that garbage truck, either any flammable,” said Sheryl Dixon. “And, I mean, things just kept exploding in there and it was really loud.”

The truck sustained heavy fire damage, but the truck’s crew wasn’t hurt.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.