Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Holiday Weekend

4th
4th(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another decent weather day in progress, but steamy temps and stormy skies are on the way. This is a pattern that takes hold of our 4th of July weekend and then continues into the first full week of July.

Here’s a breakdown:

FRIDAY

  • Humidity levels and temps rise in a big way.
  • Highs range from the upper 80s to middle 90s across the state with a heat index much toastier.
  • Scattered showers and storms go up during the daytime.
  • The best chance for a few strong storms will be during the evening.

SATURDAY

  • Showers and storms look to increase.
  • Storms may be strong and put down heavy rainfall for some areas.
  • Some local flash flood issues will be possible.
  • This doesn’t look like all day stuff.
  • Temps come down into the 80s, but it’s muggy.

SUNDAY

  • Scattered showers and storms will be around once again.
  • Lots of dry breaks will also be noted.
  • Temps spike back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

4TH OF JULY

  • Steam and scattered storms will be on hand.
  • We will have to watch for clusters of storms to dive in from the northwest.
  • This doesn’t look like washout material at this point.
  • It’s very humid with temps ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s.

