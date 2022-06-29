Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Holiday Weekend
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another decent weather day in progress, but steamy temps and stormy skies are on the way. This is a pattern that takes hold of our 4th of July weekend and then continues into the first full week of July.
Here’s a breakdown:
FRIDAY
- Humidity levels and temps rise in a big way.
- Highs range from the upper 80s to middle 90s across the state with a heat index much toastier.
- Scattered showers and storms go up during the daytime.
- The best chance for a few strong storms will be during the evening.
SATURDAY
- Showers and storms look to increase.
- Storms may be strong and put down heavy rainfall for some areas.
- Some local flash flood issues will be possible.
- This doesn’t look like all day stuff.
- Temps come down into the 80s, but it’s muggy.
SUNDAY
- Scattered showers and storms will be around once again.
- Lots of dry breaks will also be noted.
- Temps spike back into the upper 80s and low 90s.
4TH OF JULY
- Steam and scattered storms will be on hand.
- We will have to watch for clusters of storms to dive in from the northwest.
- This doesn’t look like washout material at this point.
- It’s very humid with temps ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s.
