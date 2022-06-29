Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Holiday Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another decent weather day in progress, but steamy temps and stormy skies are on the way. This is a pattern that takes hold of our 4th of July weekend and then continues into the first full week of July.

Here’s a breakdown:

FRIDAY

Humidity levels and temps rise in a big way.

Highs range from the upper 80s to middle 90s across the state with a heat index much toastier.

Scattered showers and storms go up during the daytime.

The best chance for a few strong storms will be during the evening.

SATURDAY

Showers and storms look to increase.

Storms may be strong and put down heavy rainfall for some areas.

Some local flash flood issues will be possible.

This doesn’t look like all day stuff.

Temps come down into the 80s, but it’s muggy.

SUNDAY

Scattered showers and storms will be around once again.

Lots of dry breaks will also be noted.

Temps spike back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

4TH OF JULY

Steam and scattered storms will be on hand.

We will have to watch for clusters of storms to dive in from the northwest.

This doesn’t look like washout material at this point.

It’s very humid with temps ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s.

