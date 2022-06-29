Former Corbin, Furman star Selvy to be inducted into college basketball’s Hall of Fame

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Frank Selvy, the high-scoring former player out of Corbin, has been selected for induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, it was announced on Wednesday.

Selvy, who played at Furman from 1951-54, led the NCAA in scoring as a junior (29.6 PPG) and a senior (41.7 PPG), and finished his college career averaging 32.5 points over three seasons.

His 100 points scored against Newberry on Feb. 13, 1954 remains an NCAA Div. 1 record.

Selvy was a two-time southern Conference Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in 1954, and was the top pick in the 1954 NBA Draft by the Baltimore Bullets. He was a two-time NBA All-Star.

During his days at Corbin, Selvy led the Redhounds to the 1950 Sweet 16 and was named to the all-state team that season.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.