Historic Lexington restaurant Parkette closes after 70 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A historic drive-in restaurant is closings up shop in Lexington.

Bryan Tipton spoke with WKYT Wednesday morning. He is the son-in-law of Parley Smith, the current owner of Parkette Drive-In.

Tipton says as of Tuesday, the business is permanently closed.

The restaurant had been leased since Joe Smiley, who started Parkette, retired. Randy Kaplan was one of the people running the business since 2008, when the restaurant had its last remodel.

Tipton said “time has passed Parkette by,” and that it is not a viable business anymore.

He credits the Kaplans for doing well taking over the operations, but says COVID-19 hit really hurt them.

Tipton says while people love Parkette and the memories there, they just just aren’t coming to eat like they used to.

The announcement of the closure caused some initial confusion.

The Richmond Register posted an article Tuesday with the news. Parkette posted on social media later that day the article was inaccurate.

As of this morning, WKYT can confirm that the Lexington staple is closed for good.

