Inflation impacting prices for cookouts, fireworks sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every Fourth of July you’d expect a boom, but this year it isn’t necessarily the fireworks, it’s the prices.

Inflation will impact how you celebrate the holiday as prices on meats and fireworks have shot up sky-high.

“Occasionally I’ll get, ‘why is that so high? I can’t buy that.’ Turn around and walk away from the counter,” said Nick Eudy, Critchfield Meat department manager.

Eudy said around this time last year, chicken breast was about $5 a pound. This holiday season, it’s doubled.

A report from the American Farm Bureau Federation indicates Americans will pay $10 more for an average cookout this year compared to last year. But high prices aren’t slowing demand.

“I’ve got a stack of orders back there an inch thick ready to go,” Eudy said.

In Georgetown, 4-year-old Eastyn Moreau and his parents are getting ready for the Fourth.

“It was high last year, I couldn’t imagine how it is now,” shopper Kayla Moreau said.

Jerry Pelfrey Fireworks has been in business for 50 years. Shipping costs from China have skyrocketed prices.

“Prices have never been this high,” co-owner Jordan Pelfrey said.

At that fireworks store, though, all healthcare workers get half off.

“Since you’re getting 50% off you might as well go big in my opinion,” Moreau said.

