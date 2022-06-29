Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heat returns with some storms

Showers & storms are set to increase
Showers & storms are set to increase(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have had some pretty pleasant days around here. It was almost pleasant enough to make you think that we were in another season. That ends with today’s forecast.

Temperatures will begin heating up for folks across Kentucky. It isn’t a significant increase in temperatures, but it is a noticeable one. You’ll see thermometers run up to around the mid-80s. Throw in a little extra humidity and you have yourself a typical Summer feel.

Heat will really increase on Thursday and Friday. Most highs will range from 90 to 95 degrees. At that point, the humidity is at an even higher level. When you combine the heat with the mugginess of the air, you end up with a heat index that reaches the mid to upper 90s.

Showers & thunderstorms will begin showing up on Thursday. Most of us will stay dry. The rain chances increase on Friday and continue through the weekend. I don’t think that the holiday weekend is a total washout, but I do think that we see plenty of showers & storms around the region.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Maritza Caban, of Lancaster, has been...
Ky. woman accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars
MGN Online
Lexington man says he ran interstate prostitution business for decades
A Lexington garbage truck caught fire Tuesday morning.
WATCH: Lexington garbage truck bursts into flames
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Report: Man found dead in Bryan Station Inn accused of Cincinnati murder

Latest News

4th
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Looking Toward the Holiday Weekend
Expect a little more heat & humidity.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will climb with an increased level of humidity.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heat will be back soon
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Another nice day ahead
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Another nice day ahead