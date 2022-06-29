Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heat returns with some storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have had some pretty pleasant days around here. It was almost pleasant enough to make you think that we were in another season. That ends with today’s forecast.

Temperatures will begin heating up for folks across Kentucky. It isn’t a significant increase in temperatures, but it is a noticeable one. You’ll see thermometers run up to around the mid-80s. Throw in a little extra humidity and you have yourself a typical Summer feel.

Heat will really increase on Thursday and Friday. Most highs will range from 90 to 95 degrees. At that point, the humidity is at an even higher level. When you combine the heat with the mugginess of the air, you end up with a heat index that reaches the mid to upper 90s.

Showers & thunderstorms will begin showing up on Thursday. Most of us will stay dry. The rain chances increase on Friday and continue through the weekend. I don’t think that the holiday weekend is a total washout, but I do think that we see plenty of showers & storms around the region.

Take care of each other!

