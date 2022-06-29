Advertisement

KSP investigating fatal crash in Wayne County

(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are looking into a crash that happened in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of KY 90 and KY HWY 1546.

According to a release from KSP, the initial investigation showed a motorcycle traveling south hit a pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, Michael W. McClellan, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner.

The two people in the truck, Delmar G. Brumley, 81, and Wendell T. Kelsay, 71, were flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington with life threatening inuries.

An autopsy for McClellan is scheduled in Louisville.

The investigation is still ongoing.

