Advertisement

Lexington’s new commissioner of health announces resignation

According to health department spokesperson Kevin Hall, Dr. Joel McCullough’s resignation will...
According to health department spokesperson Kevin Hall, Dr. Joel McCullough’s resignation will be effective July 31.(Lexington-Fayette County Health Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s new commissioner of health has announced his resignation.

Kentucky Newsmakers 3/20: Fayette Co. Health Commissioner Dr. Joel McCullough

According to health department spokesperson Kevin Hall, Dr. Joel McCullough’s resignation will be effective July 31. In the coming weeks, the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health will begin a national search for a new commissioner.

A reason was not given for McCullough’s resignation.

Dr. McCullough formally accepted the Lexington position in December 2021 and began the job in February 2022.

McCullough replaced Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, who had been in the position since 2016.

Lexington appoints new commissioner of health

Before coming to Lexington, Dr. McCullough served as public health director for the Spokane, Washington regional health district for eight years.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Maritza Caban, of Lancaster, has been...
Ky. woman accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars
MGN Online
Lexington man says he ran interstate prostitution business for decades
A Lexington garbage truck caught fire Tuesday morning.
WATCH: Lexington garbage truck bursts into flames
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Report: Man found dead in Bryan Station Inn accused of Cincinnati murder

Latest News

According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
WATCH | Historic Lexington restaurant Parkette closes after 70 years
WATCH | Historic Lexington restaurant Parkette closes after 70 years
Iconic restaurant closing after 70 years
Historic Lexington restaurant closes after 70 years
Storm threat increases
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast