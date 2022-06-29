Lexington’s new commissioner of health announces resignation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s new commissioner of health has announced his resignation.

According to health department spokesperson Kevin Hall, Dr. Joel McCullough’s resignation will be effective July 31. In the coming weeks, the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health will begin a national search for a new commissioner.

A reason was not given for McCullough’s resignation.

Dr. McCullough formally accepted the Lexington position in December 2021 and began the job in February 2022.

McCullough replaced Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, who had been in the position since 2016.

Before coming to Lexington, Dr. McCullough served as public health director for the Spokane, Washington regional health district for eight years.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.