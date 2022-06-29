Running back Ramon Jefferson transfers to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Former FCS All-American and Sam Houston State running back Ramon Jefferson has signed to play football at the University of Kentucky, head coach Mark Stoops announced Tuesday. He will be eligible immediately and will have one season of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

“We are excited to have Ramon join our Wildcat family,” Stoops said. “He is an excellent tailback, providing another quality player for us at that position. He was one of the top rushers in the FCS last season and he is a good fit for our scheme. He’s tough, physical and durable and we are looking forward to developing him even further under our coaching staff.”

Jefferson, a 5-foot-10, 215-pounder from the Bronx, New York, played two seasons at Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas, but has had a long and winding road leading to Kentucky.

He began his college career at Maine, coached by under former UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen, where he redshirted in 2017. In 2018, he saw action in 12 games with seven starting assignments for the Black Bears, totaling 1,037 rushing yards on 182 carries with eight touchdowns, while averaging 86.4 yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry. He also notched six receptions for 50-yards and a touchdown. He helped lead Maine to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs and was named the Thurlow Cooper Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He went on to transfer to Garden City Community College in Kansas for the 2019 season and had another strong season. He was named to the All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference second team offense after rushing for 994 yards and 13 scores in 11 games. His rushing yardage and rushing TDs were each second in the KJCCC. He did not lose a fumble in 168 carries for the season.

He then signed with Sam Houston State and in two seasons amassed 1,907 yards on 299 carries in 22 games.

He helped the Bearkats win the FCS Championship during the spring of 2021 — the FCS postponed its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

For the ‘21 spring season, he was named All-Southland Conference second team after rushing for 752 yards (sixth in the FCS) with seven touchdowns. He averaged 75.2 yards per game and had three rushes of over 30 yards, making him the first Bearkat since 2017 with multiple 30-yard rushes in the same season.

This past fall season, Jefferson rushed for 1,155 yards and had 13 touchdowns and was named an Associated Press FCS second-team All-American and first-team All-Western Athletic Conference.

During his prep career, Jefferson shined at Harry S Truman High School, where he was a two-time all-conference, two-time all-city, NYSSWA all-state selection. He helped lead Harry S Truman to back-to-back PSAL Bowls and amassed an impressive 5,456 total yards and 52 career touchdowns.

Kentucky football is slated to play eight homes games this fall. The schedule includes matchups against Southeastern Conference foes South Carolina (Oct. 8), Mississippi State (Oct. 15), Vanderbilt (Nov. 12) and defending national champion Georgia (Nov. 19). UK will also host nonconference matchups against Miami University (Sept. 3), Youngstown State (Sept. 17), Northern Illinois (Sept. 24) and Louisville (Nov. 26).

