Towns named finalist for Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky center Karl-Anthony Towns has been named a finalist for the 2022 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

The Minnesota Timberwolves big man devotes his time, platform and resources to health equity and education, the NBA said.

Since losing his mother to COVID, Towns has worked closely with the NBA for the league’s vaccine PSA. Towns has helped provide 100 COVID-19 testing kits to more than 50 schools in New Jersey and Minnesota, and has worked with Walgreens on their Get a Shot, Give a Shot campaign.

The NBA says Towns has worked with other foundations across the country and is an advocate for gender equity in sports. He was previously named a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion finalist by the NBA as part of the league’s annual awards.

Anthony Barr, Albert Pujols and Brad Stuver join Towns as this year’s list of finalists. The winner will be announced during this year’s ESPYS show.

