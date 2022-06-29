Advertisement

Two injured in Lexington shooting

(WCAX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting late Tuesday night.

First responders found the victims on North Limestone around 11:45 p.m. Officers say the two were shot on Jordan Avenue, where police found shell casings.

K9 units searched the area for suspects but didn’t find anyone.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.

