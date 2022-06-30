Advertisement

Community gathers to remember beloved member of Ky. law enforcement

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The life of a beloved member of Kentucky law enforcement is being celebrated Thursday.

Officers, family and community members came out to the parking lot at the Georgetown Police Department to honor Lieutenant Gary Crump. He died 1 year ago Thursday.

Crump’s family said he was in the middle of an extensive investigation at the time. We covered his memorial then and large crowds came to pay their respects.

His colleagues told us he was a committed police officer. He was with this department for 17 years. The police chief told us Crump supervised the criminal investigations section.

Crump’s family went to a Kentucky law enforcement memorial ceremony in May where he was honored. We spoke to them then about how they were doing after his unexpected death.

“Showing the support for us, knowing that there are other people going through the same thing we are, that have had to deal with the same struggles and that we have the support of the people around us as well as the people that don’t understand,” said Allen Crump, Lt. Crump’s son.

Georgetown police will be adding a plaque to its wall to honor Lt. Crump.

