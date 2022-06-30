Advertisement

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck inside vending machine at Walmart

Lindsey poses with her new kitten after it was rescued from a Pepsi machine.
Lindsey poses with her new kitten after it was rescued from a Pepsi machine.(City of Morristown)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (Gray News) – Fire crews in Tennessee rescued a kitten that was stuck inside a vending machine at a Walmart.

The Morristown Fire Department received a call from a Walmart worker named Lindsey about a kitten stuck in a Pepsi machine Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters could hear the kitten crying but could not see it. Crews unplugged the machine and removed its back cover, but still couldn’t see the kitten.

They eventually found another opening where they could see the kitten and were able to coax it out.

Lindsey is adopting the kitten. Firefighters joked that she should name it Pepsi.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
Iconic restaurant closing after 70 years
Historic Lexington restaurant closes after 70 years
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Maritza Caban, of Lancaster, has been...
Ky. woman accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars
According to health department spokesperson Kevin Hall, Dr. Joel McCullough’s resignation will...
Lexington’s new commissioner of health announces resignation
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
AP source: USC, UCLA in process of joining Big Ten
A blockbuster Supreme Court session ends with two more landmark decisions and a historic...
SCOTUS issues 2 more landmark rulings on final decision day
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
Lisa Lazarus, HISA CEO
One-on-one with Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority CEO Lisa Lazarus
Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority logo
First Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority rules go into effect Friday