Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heating up and storms increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will reach 90 degrees or hotter in most areas today. Some of you will see a few showers & storms develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

The heat will show up in a bigger way today. Most of us will run up to 90 degrees with Heat Index values around the mid-90s. So our comfort level will begin to fall. We’ll keep the heat around for a few days, even when it is raining!

These scattered showers & storms will occupy the skies for Thursday and Friday. You’ll encounter a better chance on Saturday. That’s when a cold front drops into the area and triggers a better rain chance. I don’t think that any of this is a washout, just a better shot at rain.

It looks like those rain chances will carry over into the Fourth of July. You could see some rain lingering into the nighttime/fireworks time frame.

