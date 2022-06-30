Ky. artist working to create mural in Lexington focusing on women’s rights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky artist wants to create a mural in Lexington with a focus on women’s rights.

Graham Allen and his business partner Jeff Murphy run Square Peg Studio and Design, creating murals throughout the commonwealth. Recently, the two celebrated the creation of their 100th mural.

Now, they want to paint a piece highlighting women as the Supreme Court’s Ruling on Roe v. Wade is fresh on everyone’s mind.

“Just seems just a lot right now that we need to draw attention to as far as women’s rights and people in general really,” said Allen.

Allen has an idea of who he wants to depict, he’s just not ready to reveal the whole picture.

“Right now, we are looking to do a specific female figure in mind for whom we thought the community would appreciate during this time of need,” said Allen.

We also know yet where the mural will be placed. Allen is asking for the public’s help with that.

“We’re looking for a 20 by 20 wall, smooth, clean, no windows, no vinyl, preferably downtown area even, to support this message get, out to the public, Allen said.

When it’s finished Allen hopes his latest artwork can draw the community closer together.

“It’s just a lot going on right now,” Allen said. “It’s definitely important we get on the same page regardless of what party you support. We just need to get together a little bit better on things.”

You can go to Square Peg Studio and Design’s Facebook page to submit a space for the new mural. He’s hoping to start work by mid-July.

