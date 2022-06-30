Advertisement

Prosecutors: ‘Tiger King’ star trafficked endangered animals

Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million...
Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million dollars made in an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.(JRLDC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in South Carolina say “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been charged with buying or selling endangered lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee without the proper paperwork.

The latest charges released Thursday are on top of money laundering counts, where authorities said Antle tried to hide more than half a million dollars made in an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.

The U.S. Endangered Species Act requires permission to buy or move any endangered species in captivity and prosecutors said Antle, two of his employees and owners of safari tours in Texas and California all broke the law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
Iconic restaurant closing after 70 years
Historic Lexington restaurant closes after 70 years
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Maritza Caban, of Lancaster, has been...
Ky. woman accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars
According to health department spokesperson Kevin Hall, Dr. Joel McCullough’s resignation will...
Lexington’s new commissioner of health announces resignation
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars

Latest News

The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
Graham Allen and his business partner Jeff Murphy run Square Peg Studio and Design, creating...
Ky. artist working to create mural in Lexington focusing on women’s rights
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
TikTok's eel pit guy has set up an eel sanctuary in his home.
LOOK: TikTok star builds eel pit in basement of his house