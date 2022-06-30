Second driver licensing regional office opening in Lexington
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is opening a new driver licensing regional office in Lexington.
It’s located at 2624 Research Park Drive and will be open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
It adds to a network of offices that provide secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians, including REAL IDs.
The other Lexington location is on Leestown Center Way.
