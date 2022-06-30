Advertisement

Second driver licensing regional office opening in Lexington

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is opening a new driver licensing regional office in Lexington.

It’s located at 2624 Research Park Drive and will be open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It adds to a network of offices that provide secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians, including REAL IDs.

The other Lexington location is on Leestown Center Way.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
Iconic restaurant closing after 70 years
Historic Lexington restaurant closes after 70 years
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Maritza Caban, of Lancaster, has been...
Ky. woman accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars
According to health department spokesperson Kevin Hall, Dr. Joel McCullough’s resignation will...
Lexington’s new commissioner of health announces resignation
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Lisa Lazarus, HISA CEO
One-on-one with Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority CEO Lisa Lazarus
Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority logo
First Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority rules go into effect Friday
Danielle Galyer Day, former UK swimming champion
On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Danielle Gayler Day, former UK swimming champion
One-on-one with Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority CEO Lisa Lazarus