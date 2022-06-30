Second driver licensing regional office opening in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is opening a new driver licensing regional office in Lexington.

It’s located at 2624 Research Park Drive and will be open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It adds to a network of offices that provide secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians, including REAL IDs.

The other Lexington location is on Leestown Center Way.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.