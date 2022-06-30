Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Kylie Trail: Beef bruschetta (June 30, 2022)
BEEF BRUSCHETTA WITH ROASTED GARLIC-FETA SPREAD
Beef Flat Iron Steak is served on crusty bread with a garlic-feta spread, tomatoes and olives.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Flat Iron Steak (about 8 ounces)
- 5 cloves garlic, smashed
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 loaf ciabatta bread (11 to 14 ounces)
- 3/4 cup feta cheese crumbles
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper
- 1 cup diced Roma tomatoes, seeded, ribs removed (about 4 medium tomatoes)
- 1/3 cup packed Kalamata olives, cut in half lengthwise then into 1/4-inch half moons
- 1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
COOKING:
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Heat garlic, vegetable oil and olive oil in a small sauce pan over medium-low heat. Cook 8 to 10 minutes or until the garlic begins to brown. Remove from heat; set aside to cool.
Drain garlic from oil. Reserve 2 tablespoons oil for bread and 2 tablespoons oil for tomato mixture; set aside.
- Cut ciabatta in half lengthwise. Slice into 18, 1/2-inch pieces; place on shallow-rimmed baking sheet. (You may have some leftover ciabatta.) Brush each piece with reserved 2 tablespoons garlic oil. Bake in 375°F oven 10 minutes. Set aside.
- Chop cooled garlic and return to same sauce pan; add feta. Heat on medium heat; cook 4 to 5 minutes until cheese is melted and looks like ricotta cheese. Keep warm.
- Season steak with salt and pepper. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Combine tomatoes, olives, basil and remaining 2 tablespoons oil in small bowl; set aside.
- Spread 2 teaspoons garlic-feta mixture on each piece toasted ciabatta. Carve steak into 1/4-inch slices. Cut each slice into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place two steak pieces on each piece ciabatta. Top with 1 tablespoon tomato mixture.
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
