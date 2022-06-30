Advertisement

Swimmers take laps to support UK student battling cancer

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington swimming pool was full Wednesday night with people taking laps to help a young Lexington woman pay off her medical bills.

Gabrielle Lowell is a student at UK. Back in March, she went to the hospital with an extreme stomach ache and was later diagnosed with stage four liver cancer. Doctors say it’s a rare diagnosis for a 20-year-old.

Since March, Lowell has had three surgeries to help shrink her cancer.

“It’s kind of like put a damper in my life but at the same time I’m staying as positive as possible,” said Lowell.

Friends and family organized a swim-a-fund for Lowell Wednesday night at the Cumberland Valley Pool. Lowell swam there from a young age.

“The swimming community approached us and wanted to support us by doing a fundraiser so the swimmers here they swim laps and the number of laps they swim and that’s how we are raising the money to support the fundraiser,” said Cynthiana Lowell, Gabrielle’s mother.

Lowell has a goal of raising $100,000 to cover the costs of her medical treatments. So far, a GoFundMe has raised about $38,000. You can find a link to donate here.

