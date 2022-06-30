On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Danielle Gayler Day, former UK swimming champion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For this episode of Uniquely Kentucky, host Amber Philpott is talking sports. It is no secret she grew up playing and loving fast pitch softball in Kentucky. The game itself and really sports in general taught her so much about life, respect for yourself and others and about work ethic and discipline. June 23, 1972, changed the game for girls and women when it comes to sports. Title IX consists of thirty-seven words that just this month we celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Now, nowhere in those thirty-seven words do you hear sports mentioned, but it’s what came along with the meaning behind the law that paved the way for all female athletes. Doors were opened that had previously been closed and opportunities grew. Do we still face challenges as female athletes, of course-but Title IX gave us a place to start and a road map for female athletes to take off on that changed athletics as we know it.

This month here on Uniquely Kentucky Amber is talking with a celebrated former University of Kentucky female athlete about her accomplishments, the grind it takes to be the best and how she thinks Title IX has helped even out the playing field.

So, get ready to take a dip in the pool, well not literally, but how about a not so literal lap around the pool with former University of Kentucky athlete and the school’s first swimming National Champion winning the 2016 NCAA title the in women’s 200 backstroke Danielle Galyer Day.

