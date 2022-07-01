“Active Situation” reported in Allen, people advised to stay out of the area

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an “active situation” in the town of Allen in Floyd County.

Not many details have been confirmed at this time, but troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville have characterized the situation as “very active” and are strongly advising people to steer clear of the area.

WYMT has a reporter heading to the scene and we hope to have more details shortly.

