Ally Blake’s Forecast | Scattered showers and storms for the holiday weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good afternoon everyone! July is kicking us off looking just like summer. This weekend features humidity and the chance for showers and storms!

Into the evening temps hold into the 80s with scattered showers and storms. This should calm down after sunset and temps drop back into the 60s overnight. Waking up tomorrow will be mostly cloudy skies. Temps rise back again into the upper 80s with a muggy feel. Scattered showers and stroms are likely throughout the day. The SPC had put us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather tomorrow. Main threats include strong winds and heavy rain. This will linger into Sunday as well. Sunday is likely to see some pop-up showers and storms, best chance in southern Kentucky. This is less of a chance compared to Saturday and it drops again on Monday. Most of the evening should dry out for fireworks. Monday we likely get back near 90 with high humidity. There is a small chance of a shower or storm change into the afternoon. I do think most of us stay dry. After the holiday, temps stay seasonably warm with storm chances throughout.

I hope you have a great day!

