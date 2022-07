LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bicyclist hit by a car in Lexington has died.

The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Michael Hensley.

He was hit around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of High Street and Oliver Lewis Way.

The crash is being investigated as an accident.

