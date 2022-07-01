Booker, Towns sign super max extensions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky stars Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns have agreed on super max deals during the first day of NBA free agency.

Booker on Thursday agreed to a 4-year extension, worth $224 million with the Suns. With two years still on his existing contract, Booker is set to make $295 million over the next six years.

Towns, the former No. 1 overall pick by the Timberwolves, also agreed to a 4-year extension, worth $224 million. Like Booker, his total current contract now extends to six years, $295 million.

