Booker, Towns sign super max extensions

Former Wildcats now under contract for more than $500 million
Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns on Thursday agreed to super max deals on the opening day of...
Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns on Thursday agreed to super max deals on the opening day of the NBA free agency period.(CBS Sports)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky stars Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns have agreed on super max deals during the first day of NBA free agency.

Booker on Thursday agreed to a 4-year extension, worth $224 million with the Suns. With two years still on his existing contract, Booker is set to make $295 million over the next six years.

Towns, the former No. 1 overall pick by the Timberwolves, also agreed to a 4-year extension, worth $224 million. Like Booker, his total current contract now extends to six years, $295 million.

