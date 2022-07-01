Crews battling two house fires in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is battling two house fires on the south side of the city.

We know firefighters are at Sunny Slope Trace off Winthrop, not far from the intersection on Nicholasville and Man o War.

Fire officials said one home caught fire and spread to the second.

We have a crew headed to the scene and we’ll keep you updated.

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police and fire response to the scene of an apparent structure fire in Lexington.



The house pictured is on Sweetspire Drive, expecting to hear from a fire chief shortly @WKYT pic.twitter.com/8vlP9mmEVL — Jeremy Tombs (@jeremy_tombs) July 1, 2022

