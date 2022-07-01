Crews battling two house fires in Lexington
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is battling two house fires on the south side of the city.
We know firefighters are at Sunny Slope Trace off Winthrop, not far from the intersection on Nicholasville and Man o War.
Fire officials said one home caught fire and spread to the second.
We have a crew headed to the scene and we’ll keep you updated.
