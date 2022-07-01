Daniel Cameron files motion to appeal block on abortion ban law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron is fighting against a restraining order on the state’s abortion ban law.

He filed an emergency motion in the Jefferson County Court of Appeals.

It comes after a circuit court judge temporarily blocked the abortion ban law on Thursday.

A court of appeals judge said other parties have until 7:00 p.m. Friday to respond to the motion.

A judge will then make a decision.

