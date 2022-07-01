Advertisement

Floyd Co. community reacts after deadly ‘ambush’

By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Floyd County man is accused of killing two police officers and shooting six more people during a barricade situation Thursday evening.

Lance Storz was arrested after an hours-long standoff in the Allen community off US 23.

MORE INFORMATION >> Man accused of killing 2 officers, shooting 6 others in Floyd County

The Floyd County judge-executive said one person is in critical condition. Three were taken to UK hospital in Lexington for surgery. Those three are a constable, EMS director and a deputy. We don’t have word yet on their conditions.

In a town this small, it’s no surprise that it feels like everyone knows someone involved.

There are dozens of Facebook posts talking about the two men who were killed, and Prestonsburg High School changed its profile picture in honor of one of them. We aren’t naming them yet, because they haven’t officially been released by police.

But a scene like this one is impacting a lot of people, including a woman who works at a business just across the street. She told us Storz would come in with his wife and daughter occasionally, and she never had any kind of strange interactions with him. So when she heard what happened Thursday night, she was in shock.

She said it’s been hard on everyone in Allen.

“I don’t think they’re handling this very well. I know I’m not. I started not to open the store today because it’s just too sad. Seeing all going on today,” said Janice DeBoard, the owner of Past Times Antiques.

She said despite being open for a couple of hours so far, our crew were the only ones who have gone into her store today.

We’ve also seen many reactions from state officials and departments following the tragic shooting:

