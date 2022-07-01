Floyd Co. community reacts after deadly ‘ambush’

ALLEN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Floyd County man is accused of killing two police officers and shooting six more people during a barricade situation Thursday evening.

Lance Storz was arrested after an hours-long standoff in the Allen community off US 23.

The Floyd County judge-executive said one person is in critical condition. Three were taken to UK hospital in Lexington for surgery. Those three are a constable, EMS director and a deputy. We don’t have word yet on their conditions.

In a town this small, it’s no surprise that it feels like everyone knows someone involved.

There are dozens of Facebook posts talking about the two men who were killed, and Prestonsburg High School changed its profile picture in honor of one of them. We aren’t naming them yet, because they haven’t officially been released by police.

But a scene like this one is impacting a lot of people, including a woman who works at a business just across the street. She told us Storz would come in with his wife and daughter occasionally, and she never had any kind of strange interactions with him. So when she heard what happened Thursday night, she was in shock.

She said it’s been hard on everyone in Allen.

“I don’t think they’re handling this very well. I know I’m not. I started not to open the store today because it’s just too sad. Seeing all going on today,” said Janice DeBoard, the owner of Past Times Antiques.

She said despite being open for a couple of hours so far, our crew were the only ones who have gone into her store today.

We’ve also seen many reactions from state officials and departments following the tragic shooting:

Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night. I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community. This is a tough morning for our commonwealth. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 1, 2022

Please keep the families of these brave officers in your prayers. Our law enforcement exhibited unimaginable heroism and sacrifice last night in the face of evil. https://t.co/ruVNk3MhC1 (2/2) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) July 1, 2022

Tonight we join together as Kentuckians to pray for Floyd County, especially those who bravely responded to protect this community. ^JC — Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (@LtGovColeman) July 1, 2022

Our hearts are broken for the tremendous loss you suffered last night. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to all who are affected. Today we serve our community with you in our hearts and minds. We will continue to stand with you on this difficult day and beyond. — Fayette Sheriff KY (@fayettesheriff1) July 1, 2022

