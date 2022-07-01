Great Buffalo Chase 5K returns to Buffalo Trace Distillery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - You typically don’t think about running a 5K and bourbon at the same time, but this Fourth of July the folks at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort hope you will.

For the first time since the pandemic, the Great Buffalo Chase 5K is returning to the distillery grounds for an in-person run. It’s a race with big dollars for winners and all the money raised ends in a very traditional Fourth of July festivity.

“You don’t think of a distillery when you think 5K,” said Emily Doss.

For over 200 years, Buffalo Trace has been crafting that fine Kentucky concoction the state is known for, but for that last 20 of those it’s drawn in bourbon lovers and runners for the The Great Buffalo Chase 5K.

“We could not be more excited for the 5K to be back in person after two years, which seems so incredible,” said Doss.

The race, which draws nearly 1,000 runners, had to go virtual the last two years because of the pandemic, but this year it’s back, with an in-person race and a virtual option.

Doss said with his race you are not running a typical course.

“Just seeing our beautiful campus and running through such unique scenery of warehouses and distribution and all these cool things, it really gives you an overall sense of who we are as a distillery, but also as a community here in Frankfort,” said Doss.

And it’s that sense of community that is really the reason for this annual event.

“Every person that registers, that is one more explosion we get to send up in the air,” said Mark Creech with VFW Post 4075.

That’s right, the race partners with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075 will solely pay for the city of Frankfort’s fireworks show.

“We don’t turn a lot of money every year, so to have this support, I really can’t express how much it means to us,” said Creech.

From running the distillery to lighting the Capital night sky up, it’s the perfect partnership to honor the nation’s birthday.

“Just being able to bring people to the distillery, but celebrate our beautiful nation and our local community it’s just very rewarding,” said Doss.

The Great Buffalo Chase 5K typically raises about $24,000 that helps pay the next years fireworks show.

That show begins Monday at dusk and can be seen from the downtown area.

There is also some big prize money: Male/female overall winner gets $3,000; $2,500 for second place; $2,000 for third place.

