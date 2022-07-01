Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy with some storms

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heat and humidity will be joined by storms streaking through our skies.

Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will be with us again today. This go-around will include a better chance of storms for our region. That doesn’t mean that we see a washout. Just an increased threat of storms.

A holiday weekend is upon us and it will include more showers & thunderstorms. Again, this will not be a washout! You should be able to get into most of the festivities. Just be prepared to delay some of your plans due to some storms in the area.

Take care of each other!

