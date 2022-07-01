Kentuckians traveling for Fourth of July weekend despite high gas prices

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - On this Fourth of July weekend, many Kentuckians are still hitting the road to celebrate the holiday, despite higher gas prices.

Events are lined up all weekend for the 4th of July. With all the activities in Lexington, people are expecting a lot of traffic. Travelers say that they can already feel the traffic picking up.

On the roads you can see license plates from all different states. Some travelers stopping at local Kentucky rest stops say they’re just here for a quick stop, while some say they’re spending the time in Kentucky to sight see.

Although some people might be staying home to avoid rising gas prices, others are still making their trips. One traveler from Indiana says that she noticed a big difference in gas prices down in this part of the country.

“Actually, the prices are cheaper the further south that we went than where we’re from in Fort Wayne, especially gas,” said traveler Jane Newman. “The gas down here was, I would say, 50 to 75 cents a gallon different.”

It’s important to drive safely so that everyone can enjoy the holiday weekend.

