Kentucky women’s basketball to spend Thanksgiving week in the Bahamas

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Bahamas will “see blue” not once, but twice this season, as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program is primed to compete at the 2022 Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center in Nassau, The Bahamas, Nov. 21-23.

“We are thrilled to once again host Baha Mar Hoops and the tournament’s dedicated fans at Baha Mar for the second annual college basketball event,” said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. “Last year’s event brought undeniable energy and excitement to the resort, and we look forward to introducing new experiences and amenities to the players and guests returning in 2022.”

Eight teams make up the Pink Flamingo Championship field, including five teams that earned bids to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Kentucky will join Alabama, Dayton, Missouri, Ole Miss, Utah, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech as participants in the event. The Wildcats are scheduled to meet the Hokies, who are coming off an NCAA Championship berth in 2022, on Monday, Nov. 21 and the Flyers, who recorded a 26-6 record last season, which featured a second round appearance at the Big Dance, on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Both games will be broadcast on FloHoops.

Kentucky’s appearance at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship will mark its first for the program. The last time the program traveled beyond the stateside was in 2018, when it defeated South Florida, UCLA and North Carolina to capture the Paradise Jam title on St. Thomas Island.

This season, Kentucky’s roster features five returners in guards Robyn Benton, Blair Green, Emma King and Jada Walker and forward Nyah Leveretter, and welcome 10 newcomers, highlighted by a mix of Division I transfers and true freshmen.

The Big Blue Nation is encouraged to attend the Pink Flamingo Championship and fans can book rooms now at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar at the tournament rate by visiting www.bahamarhoops.com. Tickets will go on public sale later this summer.

The remainder of the 2022-23 Kentucky women’s basketball schedule will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.