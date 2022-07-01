Ky. activist uses voice for change, education in abortion battle

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade, we’ve seen Kentucky women protest in Lexington, Louisville and the State Capitol.

Katima Smith-Wills was recognized by Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday for her work in leading Black Lives Matter marches over the years. And now, she’s leading pro-choice rallies at the Capitol. She said she hopes to educate people on legislation, especially with another vote coming up in November.

“No matter if you’re walking in the streets protesting, or rallying, this is only the beginning,” community activist Smith-Wills said.

Smith-Wills organized a pro-choice rally in Frankfort Sunday following the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

But Smith-Wills’ fight isn’t ending there.

“We’re very thankful Judge Perry decided to block it for now. And you know, he said it was a close call. It’s going to be a close call. A head-to-head kind of battle,” Smith-Wills said.

Smith-Wills said the temporary block on the state’s abortion ban through the ACLU’s lawsuit gave her a little optimism Thursday. But she knows this is only the beginning.

“I’m here for the rallying and the protesting but we have to make sure we show up to those polls in November. We have to make sure we’re registering to vote by October 11. We have to make sure we’re voting no to amendment number two on the ballot in November,” Smith-Wills said.

Amendment two proposes to change the state’s constitution to explicitly state one does not have a right to abortion.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement saying, “we cannot let the same mistake that happened in Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years ago to be made again.”

Meanwhile, Smith-Wills is making plans for future rallies.

“Like I said, it’s tiresome, but it’s going to be worth it in the end,” Smith-Wills said.

Smith-Wills and other community activists are planning a resource fair for July 16 at the State Capitol again. She said they hope to educate people on the constitutional amendment and answer any questions.

