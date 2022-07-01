Advertisement

Lexington murder suspect pleads guilty

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect pleaded guilty on Friday.

Larry Walters admitted to killing James Terry. His trial got underway early last month.

Moments after opening statements, a judge declared a mistrial. The defense argued Walters’ due process rights were violated during jury selection.

During Friday’s hearing, he pleaded guilty to amended charges of manslaughter and assault, and three counts of wanton endangerment. All of those are in the second degree.

Walters’ recommended sentence is 20 years total. His sentencing is scheduled for August 16.

