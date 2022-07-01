Advertisement

Man accused of killing 2 officers, shooting 6 others in Floyd County

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center(PCDC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Floyd County man is accused of killing two police officers and shooting six more people during a barricade situation.

Lance Storz was arrested after an hours-long standoff in the Allen community off US 23.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were trying to serve a domestic violence order at Storz’s home Thursday night around 6 p.m. when he opened fire.

Multiple agencies including Kentucky State Police were called in for backup.

An arrest citation says eight people had been shot by the time Storz was arrested around 10 p.m.

Seven of the people shot were officers. Two of those officers died.

The eighth victim was an emergency management director.

The arrest citation says a police canine was also shot and killed.

Storz is charged with murder of a police officer, attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder, and assault of a service animal.

Governor Andy Beshear posted a message about the situation Thursday night, calling on Kentuckians to pray for families involved.

Responding agencies include KSP, The Louisville Field Division of the Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and agencies from Boyd, Knott, and Laurel counties.

Law enforcement agencies from across Kentucky have been sharing messages of support for first responders involved with the shooting.

KSP is postponing a 74th birthday celebration and mascot reveal originally set to take place Friday. No new date has been announced so far.

A KSP spokesperson said more information would be released Friday morning. The Floyd County sheriff is also expected to make a formal statement.

According to jail records, Storz is due in court at 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Citation: Eight shot, at least one officer dead in Floyd Co. shooting
Faith Victoria Kemp
Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy
(Source: MGN)
Judge grants ACLU’s request for restraining order on Kentucky abortion ban
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Citation: Eight shot, at least one officer dead in Floyd Co. shooting
Police describe the man's injuries as life-threatening.
Man hospitalized after being shocked while working on Lexington roof
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms roll in again
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
The pattern looks a lot more active this weekend.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy with some storms