Man accused of killing 2 officers, shooting 6 others in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Floyd County man is accused of killing two police officers and shooting six more people during a barricade situation.

Lance Storz was arrested after an hours-long standoff in the Allen community off US 23.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were trying to serve a domestic violence order at Storz’s home Thursday night around 6 p.m. when he opened fire.

Multiple agencies including Kentucky State Police were called in for backup.

An arrest citation says eight people had been shot by the time Storz was arrested around 10 p.m.

Seven of the people shot were officers. Two of those officers died.

The eighth victim was an emergency management director.

The arrest citation says a police canine was also shot and killed.

Storz is charged with murder of a police officer, attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder, and assault of a service animal.

Governor Andy Beshear posted a message about the situation Thursday night, calling on Kentuckians to pray for families involved.

Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and I in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 1, 2022

Responding agencies include KSP, The Louisville Field Division of the Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and agencies from Boyd, Knott, and Laurel counties.

@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/8ljyvRMz8x — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) July 1, 2022

Law enforcement agencies from across Kentucky have been sharing messages of support for first responders involved with the shooting.

KSP is postponing a 74th birthday celebration and mascot reveal originally set to take place Friday. No new date has been announced so far.

In light on the tragic situation in Floyd County last night, and out of respect for all involved, KSP will postpone the planned 74th birthday celebration and mascot reveal event previously scheduled to take place today. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) July 1, 2022

A KSP spokesperson said more information would be released Friday morning. The Floyd County sheriff is also expected to make a formal statement.

According to jail records, Storz is due in court at 9 a.m. Friday morning.

