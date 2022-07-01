Man hospitalized after being shocked while working on Lexington roof

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has serious injuries after being shocked while working on a roof in Lexington.

First responders were called to Bryant Road just before 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Crews found a man with life-threatening injuries and rushed him to the hospital.

Police did not say what exactly the man was working on when he was shocked.

