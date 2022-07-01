Man hospitalized after being shocked while working on Lexington roof
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has serious injuries after being shocked while working on a roof in Lexington.
First responders were called to Bryant Road just before 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Crews found a man with life-threatening injuries and rushed him to the hospital.
Police did not say what exactly the man was working on when he was shocked.
