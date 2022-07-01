Advertisement

Multiple horses killed in large barn fire in Henry County, Ky.

Fire crews in Henry County were sent to a large barn fire on Thursday night where multiple...
Fire crews in Henry County were sent to a large barn fire on Thursday night where multiple horses died.(Bobby Wayne Smith/Viewer Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDLETON, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews in Henry County were sent to a large barn fire on Thursday night where multiple horses died.

According to Campbellsburg Fire Chief David Noe, crews were sent to the fully involved barn fire in the 700 block of Pendleton Road around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters with Campbellsburg Fire, Lake Jericho Fire and New Castle fire worked to extinguish the blazes engulfing a barn with exposure to a large house, propane tank and multiple horse trailers.

Noe said LaGrange Fire was requested for additional tankers, as well as Bedford Fire and Ballardsville Fire for extra assistance due to the heat. The scene was cleared around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

A total of six engines, eight tankers and around 40 firefighters responded to the scene, Noe confirmed.

Ten horses were within the barn at the time, but officials said only one horse survived.

Noe said there were no injuries to any firefighters or civilians in the incident.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

