Advertisement

Richmond native Isaiah Cozart joins EKU basketball program

Cozart spent the past three seasons at Western Kentucky
Cozart spent the past three seasons at Western Kentucky
Cozart spent the past three seasons at Western Kentucky(EKU Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. – Richmond native Isaiah Cozart has returned to his hometown to play basketball at Eastern Kentucky University, head coach A.W. Hamilton announced.

Cozart spent the past three seasons at Western Kentucky.

During his prep career at Madison Central High School, Cozart was named the Gatorade Kentucky Boys Basketball Player of the Year and was a finalist for Kentucky Mr. Basketball.  He was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.

The two-time first team all-state selection averaged 20 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.8 blocks and one assist per game as senior.  He was chosen as the 11th Region Player of the Year that season.  He finished his career with 1,575 points, 1,268 rebounds and a state-record 716 blocked shots.

Cozart is the latest addition to a recruiting class currently ranked 65th in the country by 247Sports.  The class also includes EKU’s first-ever ESPN four-star freshman recruit in point guard Leland Walker, three-star point guard Tayshawn Comer, former four-star high school prospect Taelon Martin, three-star high school center David Onanina, junior college All-American John Ukomadu, Kentucky Mr. Basketball Turner Buttry, 6-foot-10 forward Dardan Kapiti and 6-foot-4 shooting guard Jackson Holt.  Walker and Comer were rated among the top-40 high school point guards in the nation.

EKU’s class is ranked higher than such programs as South Carolina (66th), Kansas State (67th), Connecticut (73rd), Georgia (79th), Oklahoma State (81st), Arizona (83rd), Mississippi State (86th) and North Carolina State (94th).  It is the highest rated Eastern Kentucky class in the internet recruiting era.

“I am excited about getting the opportunity to bring Isaiah back home,” Hamilton said.  “He’s going to have a major impact on our program, on and off the floor.”

Cozart played in 19 games as a freshman at WKU in 2019-20.  He shot 64 percent from the field as a sophomore in 2020-21.  Cozart hit on 67 percent of his shots this past season and blocked three shots in a game twice.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
Iconic restaurant closing after 70 years
Historic Lexington restaurant closes after 70 years
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Maritza Caban, of Lancaster, has been...
Ky. woman accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars
According to health department spokesperson Kevin Hall, Dr. Joel McCullough’s resignation will...
Lexington’s new commissioner of health announces resignation
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars

Latest News

The Wildcats will meet Virginia Tech and Dayton in the Pink Flamingo Championship Nov. 21-23
Kentucky women’s basketball to spend Thanksgiving week in the Bahamas
USC, UCLA looking to leave Pac-12 for Big Ten in 2024, though deal not yet finalized
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, front, looks to make a pass in front of...
Towns named finalist for Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award
Frank Selvy, shown while playing at Furman, will be inducted into the National Collegiate...
Former Corbin, Furman star Selvy to be inducted into college basketball’s Hall of Fame